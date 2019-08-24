As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Share Price Rose, Glenview Capital Management Increased Stake by $2.09 Million; As Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Price Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $2.47 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 87,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.57 million, up from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 2.20 million shares traded or 21.21% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 108.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 112,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 215,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 103,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 121,918 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.32M shares to 7.49M shares, valued at $215.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 40,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,988 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.57 million shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $128.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.58M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

