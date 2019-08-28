As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Valuation Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Has Upped Its Holding; Prince Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Freeport (FCX) by $23.94 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 1.65M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 15.03 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q EPS 47c; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Flippin Bruce And Porter has 0.2% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4.59 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 32,908 shares. Adage Capital Grp Llc has 4.69 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 564,280 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0.01% or 4.30 million shares. Mariner Ltd holds 24,696 shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 496,785 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 768,720 shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 51,014 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 280,927 shares or 0.43% of the stock. The Illinois-based Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Research Global Investors has 0.58% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 141.99 million shares. Parkside Finance State Bank And Tru invested in 3,408 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan Prices $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (NYSE:FCX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Why $10 Should Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.07 million for 27.22 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global: Unclear Path To Shareholder Returns – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “December 2020 Options Now Available For Liberty Global (LBTYA) – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $67.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.