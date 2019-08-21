As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake; Third Avenue Management Holding in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Lifted by $415,226 as Valuation Declined

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 1.13M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $60.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3985.25. About shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 180,881 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $65.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 11,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,271 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).