As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Stock Rose, Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position; Pl Capital Advisors Has Increased Position in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by $3.16 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 914,591 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 3.79 million shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $67.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).