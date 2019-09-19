As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding; Cullen Frost Bankers Upped Position in Eog Res Com (EOG) as Share Price Declined

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 24,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 143,837 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.40M, up from 119,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.6. About 3.13M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 298,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.95M, up from 4.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1.42 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Cap Management LP holds 28,000 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 37,659 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Amarillo Bank invested in 8,064 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Srb has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Piedmont Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 39,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 47,508 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Mirae Asset Global Company Limited, Korea-based fund reported 42,164 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.35% or 788,564 shares. Madison reported 0.4% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northeast Inv Mngmt accumulated 50,126 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 360 shares. Lyrical Asset Management LP stated it has 4.17% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co Com by 35,039 shares to 130,462 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,659 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L Unit Ltd Partn (NYSE:PAA).