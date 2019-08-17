As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Stock Price Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Upped Stake by $110.43 Million; Gabalex Capital Management Lifted Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 1.90M shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.09 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Liberty Global PLC. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,207.24 up 22.03 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $67.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Natixis owns 0.14% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 494,821 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has 1,138 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Johnson Invest Counsel has 4,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.1% or 56.50M shares. Exane Derivatives owns 8,841 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 475,000 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Company stated it has 6.87M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.01% or 104,149 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 125,200 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.09% or 147,157 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 0.01% or 36,210 shares. Sage Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 51 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).