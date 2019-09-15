As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Shares Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Increased Position by $7.77 Million; Alta Capital Management Raised Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 10,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 653,251 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.60 million, up from 642,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 298,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.95M, up from 4.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 2.90M shares traded or 26.21% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Invests Inc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bancshares Of Mellon owns 13.65 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,383 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 7.24M shares or 1.49% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 50,245 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.76% or 24,543 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 113,679 shares stake. Moreover, Personal Advsrs has 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 654,709 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Com owns 4,088 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Kistler stated it has 0.91% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.02% or 4,894 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru Com has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullinan Inc accumulated 0.35% or 88,312 shares. Guardian Cap LP has 14,968 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,686 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,358 shares to 62,298 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 10,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,286 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

