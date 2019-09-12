As Lhc Group (LHCG) Stock Value Rose, Linscomb & Williams Has Lowered Position by $1.43 Million; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose, Holder Trust Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $5.81 Million

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 84.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 207,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 36,648 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 244,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 943,708 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 21,400 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $121.09. About 44,681 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 61,813 shares to 3.79 million shares, valued at $158.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.81 million for 27.77 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.53 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $364.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $325.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.