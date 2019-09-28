As Lhc Group (LHCG) Stock Price Rose, Trillium Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $413,763; Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Maintained by Toron Capital Markets Inc

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13,244 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 9,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 84,171 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 80,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $112.96. About 139,576 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos

