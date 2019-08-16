As Lhc Group (LHCG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Welch & Forbes Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) Has Decreased by $736,406 as Shares Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 115,834 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, down from 118,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $271.52. About 1.45M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 88.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 2,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 325 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 2,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.62. About 147,433 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Ltd has 380 shares. Tributary Cap Management Llc owns 2,950 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 3,290 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 11,863 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Com has 11,169 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Blume Mgmt Inc accumulated 9,845 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Zwj Inv Counsel invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Baldwin Inv Ltd Company reported 9,585 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt holds 2.11% or 25,243 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.12M shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,534 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 19,465 shares. Moreover, Meridian Mngmt has 1.16% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 6,591 shares to 52,571 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Ozk by 34,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 2.32% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Advisory Services Network Ltd Llc stated it has 20 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.45% or 80,694 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Financial Bank Tru Communications has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 2,476 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 26,807 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,598 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, First Bancorporation Of Omaha has 0.5% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware holds 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 359 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 14,636 shares. Prudential Fin owns 47,583 shares.