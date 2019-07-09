As Lhc Group (LHCG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Lowered by $2.43 Million Its Holding; Montag & Caldwell Increases Stake in Ross Stores (ROST)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 22,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,303 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 46,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $120.27. About 155,158 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97 million, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $102.44. About 887,101 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 3,875 shares. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Co has 288,705 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset reported 6,245 shares stake. Scout reported 60,320 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt accumulated 90,639 shares. British Columbia holds 0.27% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 298,244 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 10,024 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 97,407 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn holds 0.01% or 73,052 shares. 24,591 are held by Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. South Dakota Council owns 3,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp Comm reported 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Ls Invest Limited holds 0.01% or 979 shares. Sivik Global Health Ltd Liability Company has 1.43% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 12,956 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.50 million for 30.07 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,756 shares to 256,500 shares, valued at $18.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 288,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.17M are owned by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 397,406 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,443 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 3,403 shares. M&T State Bank Corp invested in 67,229 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cumberland Partners owns 30,539 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation owns 84,476 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com reported 330,594 shares. 4,059 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 92,784 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 30,400 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 24,367 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested 0.07% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).