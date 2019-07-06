As Lhc Group Com Stk (LHCG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Trimmed Its Stake; Morgan Stanley Upped Its Encore Wire (WIRE) Stake by $1.38 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (LHCG) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 150,621 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 24,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,521 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, up from 86,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 52,925 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.)

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.49 million for 30.71 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Phrma Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 25,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharm (NYSE:TEVA) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc Com Stk.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 537,571 shares or 0.19% of the stock. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 34,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 95,479 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daruma Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 26,283 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated reported 183,777 shares stake. Pitcairn owns 3,453 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 44,426 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 20 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation reported 36,541 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 11,301 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 4.69 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,974 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners holds 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 1,601 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 109,637 shares. Principal Fincl holds 173,905 shares. 25,892 were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability Company. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 14,994 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 94,614 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 186 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Dean Investment Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.34% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 40,605 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 12,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 4,720 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 21,265 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Strs Ohio holds 1,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,899 shares or 0.01% of the stock.