As Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Shares Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lowered by $1.08 Million Its Stake; Holder Athena Capital Advisors Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Position

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 18,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $212.79. About 13.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 38,337 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, down from 48,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.92. About 78,989 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M

