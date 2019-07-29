As Lgi Homes (LGIH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $2.78 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose While Eventide Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 66.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.53 million, up from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $366.2. About 564,363 shares traded or 25.69% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (LGIH) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 46,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,094 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42M, down from 501,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 184,283 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Net $27.3M; 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 08/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces Grand Opening at PrairieStar near Loveland; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 4.5% Position in LGI Homes; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560)

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. Shares for $1.54M were sold by Conley Jason. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 14.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.9 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $37.15M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.92% EPS growth.

