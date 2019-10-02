As Lgi Homes (LGIH) Shares Rose, Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Position; Cadinha & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 326.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 42,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 56,155 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, up from 13,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $192.13. About 2.04M shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes (LGIH) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 16,031 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15B, down from 16,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 218,250 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 23/04/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.00 TO $7.00; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Perspiration Guard for Itching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Net $27.3M; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 22/04/2018 – DJ LGI Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGIH); 03/05/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2018 Home Closings; 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 130 shares. Carroll Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,701 shares. Crestwood Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,458 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Texas Fincl Bank Inc Tx has 0.48% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1.40 million are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc. First Natl Com holds 0.08% or 4,853 shares. Murphy Management Inc accumulated 6,489 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc invested in 250 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,384 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc, California-based fund reported 6,544 shares. Quantum Management reported 5,288 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust Company invested in 0% or 37 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 70,408 shares to 7,240 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,589 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon to provide modules replacement for U.S. Air Force – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intelsat Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.04 million for 10.71 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 4 shares to 22,828 shares, valued at $2.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy.

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LGI Homes Expands Presence into Wilmington, NC Market – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Terrata Homes Unveils New Luxury Floor Plan at Potranco Ranch in San Antonio – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LGI Homes is Now Selling Upgraded Homes at New Community in Birmingham – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LGI Homes Brings More Options to Atlanta Homebuyers With New Community in Villa Rica, Georgia – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Share Price Increased 318% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.