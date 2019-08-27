As Lgi Homes (LGIH) Share Value Rose, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Blue Chip Partners Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (LGIH) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 46,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 455,094 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42 million, down from 501,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 120,582 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Perspiration Guard for ltching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 08/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces Grand Opening at PrairieStar near Loveland; 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564)

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.73. About 3.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 260,343 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc owns 1.32M shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 173,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,427 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 10,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Cap invested 0.04% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). White Pine Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.59% or 26,490 shares. Principal Fin Gp Inc accumulated 149,624 shares. Wetherby Asset has 11,483 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. 47,070 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,200 shares. Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 8,017 shares. American Grp has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Quantum Cap Management Ltd Liability Nj has 1.54% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LGI Homes Announces Opening of New Community in West Sacramento – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LGI Homes (LGIH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LGI Homes Brings More Options to Atlanta Homebuyers With New Community in Villa Rica, Georgia – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LGI Homes Introduces New Lineup of Floor Plans in Phoenix – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes: Community Expansion Accelerates, But Upside Seems Limited – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 158,230 shares to 636,680 shares, valued at $36.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 44,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va has 1.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.40 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart reported 2.06% stake. Private Wealth Advsrs accumulated 1,565 shares. Nokota Management LP owns 20,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Llc accumulated 0.85% or 17,354 shares. Mig Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Davenport Llc stated it has 185,150 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 45,295 shares stake. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Canandaigua Savings Bank holds 10,009 shares. Boltwood Management holds 874 shares. First Long Island Investors Lc reported 35,806 shares. Lifeplan Gp owns 1,142 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing confronts first lawsuit from 737 MAX customer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.