As Lgi Homes (LGIH) Market Value Rose, Holder White Pine Capital Has Cut Stake; Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Holding by $34.91 Million as Stock Declined

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 214,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 344,996 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.45 million, down from 559,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.28. About 477,393 shares traded or 48.85% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO)

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 26,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 35,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 267,242 shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 15/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Community in North Dallas; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 22/04/2018 – DJ LGI Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGIH); 03/05/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2018 Home Closings; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Net $27.3M; 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever or Through Retirement – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Adr by 816,530 shares to 2.51M shares, valued at $140.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meet Group Inc/The by 224,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares to 186,010 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 35,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,505 shares, and has risen its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LGI Homes: A Golden Egg In A Silver Basket – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LGI Homes Introduces New Lineup of Floor Plans in Phoenix – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports May 2019 Home Closings – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home, Sweet LGI Homes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 0.07% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 8,017 shares. Scout accumulated 63,937 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 5,714 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 105,490 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 12,926 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 7,500 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 6,739 are held by Raymond James Services Advisors. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Tiaa Cref Mgmt holds 45,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 28,327 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 18,217 shares.