As Lg Display Co LTD (LPL) Share Value Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Its Stake by $1.16 Million; Tyvor Capital Raised Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stake by $5.65 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 151.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 61,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 102,044 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 40,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $128.19. About 3,973 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (LPL) by 57.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 145,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.87% . The hedge fund held 109,433 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 255,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lg Display Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 19,837 shares traded. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 35.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.58% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY 1Q LOSS 59.45B WON, EST. LOSS 9.48B WON; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Loss KRW48.98B Vs Net KRW679.50B; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS LCD PANEL PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO STABILIZE DURING SECOND QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS PANEL SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO GROW STARTING FROM THE SECOND QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS BEEFING UP STRATEGIC ALLIANCES WITH GOOGLE IN NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, STABLE PANEL SUPPLIES; 24/04/2018 – S.Korea’s LG Display looks up after posting first loss in 6 yrs; 18/03/2018 AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX TO BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 9 TRLN WON; 04/04/2018 – Paju LG Display Factory .. “Roof evacuation 10 people in the structure” (2); 10/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: 6.1-inch iPhone will use LG display found in G7 ThinQ

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares to 89,300 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 17,218 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,304 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 7,530 shares. Cetera Llc reported 3,350 shares stake. Df Dent & Company Inc holds 0.05% or 26,750 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Communications Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 0.22% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 22,500 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 851 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 25,558 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 9,197 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 5,652 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability invested in 0% or 63 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company owns 1,495 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.