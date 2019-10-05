As Lg Display Co LTD (LPL) Share Price Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Boosted Holding by $2.55 Million; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake Maintained by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (LPL) by 332.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 364,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.87% . The hedge fund held 473,478 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, up from 109,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lg Display Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 166,891 shares traded. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 35.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.58% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS PANEL SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO GROW STARTING FROM THE SECOND QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS BEEFING UP STRATEGIC ALLIANCES WITH GOOGLE IN NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, STABLE PANEL SUPPLIES; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY 1Q OPER LOSS 98.32B WON, EST. PROFIT 12.72B WON; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Op Loss KRW98.32B Vs Op Pft KRW1.027T; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS STRENGTHENING STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH GOOGLE; 24/04/2018 – S.Korea’s LG Display looks up after posting first loss in 6 yrs; 19/03/2018 – LG Display to Showcase Luflex OLED Lighting Products At Light+Building 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS LCD PANEL PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO STABILIZE DURING SECOND QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY 1Q LOSS 59.45B WON, EST. LOSS 9.48B WON; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY DENIES MEDIA REPORTS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED DIRECT INVESTMENT WORTH 1 TRLN WON FROM GOOGLE

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 41.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 7,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 26,454 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.72 million shares traded or 11.78% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn) by 8,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,645 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc.

More important recent LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: September Jobs Report Front And Center – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Apple orders 10% boost to iPhone 11 production – Nikkei – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “U.S. Global Investors Announces GOAU ETF Listing on LPL Financial and Stifel Platforms – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LG Display launches OLED TV Tour at Best Buy stores throughout the US – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street accumulated 2.47M shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 20,430 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il invested in 11,150 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,169 shares. The Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.35% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hs Mngmt Ptnrs Limited Com owns 237,130 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Inc Inv Advsr Ltd Co reported 1,077 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability owns 27,911 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 87,497 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 3,946 shares. Bp Public owns 6,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 181,561 are held by American Century Cos. Scout Invs invested in 88,174 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 27,852 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 231% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy the Dip in Ulta Beauty? – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.