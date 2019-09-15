As Lexington Rtly (LXP) Shares Rose, Holder Cutler Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.86 Million; Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Holder Tributary Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $310,500 as Market Value Rose

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (LXP) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 206,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 958,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Rtly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 2.68M shares traded or 47.00% up from the average. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 1,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 7,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $264.04. About 324,189 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $247.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community West (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 57,344 shares to 273,983 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LXP’s profit will be $46.95 million for 12.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp by 17,900 shares to 23,700 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.