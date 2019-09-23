As Lexington Rtly (LXP) Market Value Rose, Cutler Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.86 Million; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Upped Its Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) Stake

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 69,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The hedge fund held 186,041 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32 million, up from 116,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 223,659 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (LXP) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 206,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 958,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Rtly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 908,838 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LXP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.18% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 282,773 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 314 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 84,133 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation invested in 2,700 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 249,470 shares stake. Everence Cap Management holds 0.03% or 19,510 shares in its portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Ltd Company owns 1.46M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 576,253 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Lc reported 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 182,163 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 46,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 206,259 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LXP’s profit will be $46.95M for 13.06 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 39,600 shares to 151,900 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community West (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 57,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SHOO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.67 million shares or 0.22% less from 79.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 38,229 shares. 206,705 were reported by Sei. 39,687 were accumulated by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 22,648 shares. Maverick Cap Limited invested 0.02% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 2.48 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn holds 1.19M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 35,928 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 53,346 shares. King Luther reported 68,732 shares. Lord Abbett And Commerce Ltd owns 1.23M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 58,900 shares. Ls Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,659 shares to 151,780 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 517,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,859 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.