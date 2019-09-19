As Lexington Rtly (LXP) Market Value Rose, Cutler Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Hrt Financial Upped Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holding

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 84.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 14,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $850,000, up from 7,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 1.14M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (LXP) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 206,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 958,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Rtly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. It closed at $10.29 lastly. It is up 14.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LXP’s profit will be $46.94 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Ww by 24,800 shares to 53,446 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Capital by 87,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Sb Financial.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LXP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 9,000 shares. Sei Invs reported 76,232 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 249,470 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 27,835 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.90 million shares. 5.89 million are owned by Macquarie Grp. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 1.88 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp holds 0.77% or 2.10M shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 29,747 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Ls Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Manufacturers Life The reported 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Great Lakes Limited Liability holds 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 11,281 shares.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 33,306 shares to 8,545 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 12,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,299 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).