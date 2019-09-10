As Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Shares Rose, Balyasny Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $4.73 Million; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Share Value Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Cut Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 200,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 31,923 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 232,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.695. About 1.15 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 94.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 525,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The hedge fund held 32,797 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 558,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 69,095 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LXP’s profit will be $49.01M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.71 million for 6.18 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

