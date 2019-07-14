As Lexington Pty (LXP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cutler Capital Management Lowered Position; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake Has Raised by Overbrook Management Corp

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Pty (LXP) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 219,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Pty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 1.04 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 12.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 50,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 347,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 297,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 387,207 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

