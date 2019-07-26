As Lexington Pty (LXP) Market Valuation Declined, Cutler Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.97 Million; Kings Point Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Cott Que (COT) as Shares Declined

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,053 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 241,422 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Pty (LXP) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 219,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Pty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 271,748 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 12.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 0% or 49,753 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De owns 5,423 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co reported 0% stake. Eagle Asset reported 0.07% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 11,031 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 15,551 shares. 85,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.07% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 768,000 shares. Brinker Capital reported 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 148,980 shares stake. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). D E Shaw & holds 382,220 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. The insider Hinson Charles R. bought 51,405 shares worth $764,701. Another trade for 33,560 shares valued at $499,004 was made by Harrington Thomas on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – benzinga.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Cott Corporation: Cott Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cott names former GNC executive its new global chief information officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares to 183,176 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,310 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Eii Capital Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd stated it has 1.66M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 213,383 shares. Cutler Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.17 million shares or 4.37% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 138,449 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Service Advsr has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4.23 million shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 22,491 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company holds 584,201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 12,274 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 324,885 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 146,160 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).