As Lennox Intl (LII) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Lifted Position; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Value Rose While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Boosted Holding by $390,646

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.7. About 273,345 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 5,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 27,467 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 22,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.02 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4 were accumulated by Camarda Advsr Limited Liability. Cleararc Capital stated it has 921 shares. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advsr has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 4,092 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). First Republic stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 882 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 270,662 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 0.02% or 1,470 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 890,045 shares. Field & Main Bank reported 50 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.08% or 7,300 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability reported 3,733 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 24,365 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 49,928 shares to 14,713 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 69,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,841 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust holds 1.41% or 190,324 shares in its portfolio. 18,677 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.06% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 156,807 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 394 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 1.24 million shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 5,968 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 359,486 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 5.25 million shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 604,243 shares. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Convergence Investment Limited Liability reported 0.42% stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 835,346 shares. Com National Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 34,599 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 966 shares.