As Lennox Intl (LII) Valuation Declined, Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Position by $1.85 Million; As Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose, Serengeti Asset Management LP Raised Stake by $556,320

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 6,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.33M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $235. About 446,394 shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 350,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 2.12 million shares to 848,111 shares, valued at $61.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 13,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,340 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

