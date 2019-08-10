As Lennox Intl (LII) Stock Price Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Increased by $852,720 Its Position; Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Upped Position

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $257.81. About 210,797 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 29.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 72,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 316,978 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 244,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.27 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 15,752 shares. 13,111 are held by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd. Korea invested in 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 2,668 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 29 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.08% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 4,154 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Federated Pa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 181,289 shares. Amp Capital Investors invested in 8,404 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan-based fund reported 138,101 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma reported 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fort Lp reported 3,954 shares. Kbc Gp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 2,195 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.06% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 47,506 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 65 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 346,591 shares to 623,262 shares, valued at $16.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 15,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,016 shares, and cut its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR).