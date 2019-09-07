As Lennox Intl (LII) Stock Declined, Coldstream Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Raised Its Position by $1.51 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 370.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 4,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 1,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $247.04. About 425,974 shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 624,070 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research Glob has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Psagot Investment House Ltd has 19,200 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 1,445 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3,403 shares. Cim Llc reported 11,793 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 6,744 shares stake. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 12,604 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 28 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.47% or 117,453 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company owns 67,395 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 91 shares. Moreover, Sprott has 1.89% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Reinhart Incorporated has 407,197 shares. Duncker Streett accumulated 200 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP accumulated 0.21% or 3,954 shares. Mckinley Limited Co Delaware has 0.59% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 31,075 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) accumulated 220 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 890 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 1,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 8,285 are held by Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 13,584 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co owns 1,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T State Bank Corporation reported 6,197 shares. 1,770 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc. Natl Asset Mgmt has 1,176 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.03% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 12,860 shares. California-based Denali Advsrs Lc has invested 0.91% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,431 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 3,052 shares to 9,178 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,484 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).