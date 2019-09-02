As Lennox Intl (LII) Share Value Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Upped Stake by $852,720; As Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 4,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 86,695 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, down from 90,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 328,558 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 257,381 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $125.76 million for 9.25 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor holds 5,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walthausen & Com Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 102,664 shares. Millennium Ltd holds 36,692 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 14,800 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 152,798 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 7,400 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated accumulated 318,307 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 9,951 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 5,516 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 0% or 50,980 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.33% or 1.66 million shares. Voya Invest Ltd has 54,115 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 3.25M shares or 0.39% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 252,776 shares to 568,752 shares, valued at $20.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oshkosh, Modine Manfacturing launched with Buy ratings at Dougherty – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oshkosh – Aiming For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh Beat And Raise Quarter Sees No Respect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennox International: Expect More Rainy Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.