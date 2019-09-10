As Lennox Intl (LII) Share Value Declined, Coldstream Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $990,792; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (TSM) Stake as Share Value Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 370.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 4,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $240.27. About 456,570 shares traded or 34.57% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (TSM) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 16,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, down from 35,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 3.35M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has 0.03% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1.29 million shares. Bancorporation Of America De has 206,956 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 10,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 8,339 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 15,491 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Voya Invest Management invested in 0.01% or 13,111 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 86 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 1.47% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 425,961 shares. Shell Asset Management Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,668 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) accumulated 678 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 38,037 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). United Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 6,005 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 0.28% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 10,345 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,278 shares to 174,583 shares, valued at $26.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,345 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennox down 6% on earnings miss and reduced outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.