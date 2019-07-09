As Lennox Intl (LII) Market Value Rose, Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Upped Stake by $852,720; Sectoral Asset Management Increased Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) by $10.61 Million

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) by 354.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 558,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 715,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09M, up from 157,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 130,349 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $288.16. About 212,632 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:AERI) by 294,000 shares to 839,954 shares, valued at $39.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 214,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,357 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticl (NASDAQ:VRTX).

