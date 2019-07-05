As Lennox Intl (LII) Market Value Rose, Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Boosted Its Position by $852,720; Northrock Partners Upped Its Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Position

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 101.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 25,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,047 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 25,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 212,880 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $286.3. About 95,952 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Global Leaders David Hess and Marianne Kah Join ATI Board – Business Wire” on May 31, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” published on January 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Capital Advisers holds 18,390 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Com invested in 0.13% or 2.84 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 369,993 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 94,054 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sasco Cap Inc Ct reported 1.53M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Campbell Communication Adviser Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,806 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 277 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Van Eck has 0.01% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 50,739 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Icm Asset Wa owns 170,865 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. 3,200 are owned by Indexiq Ltd Liability Corp. United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 4,770 shares to 41,535 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,199 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $192,060 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. $146,885 worth of stock was sold by Bedard Gary S on Tuesday, February 5.