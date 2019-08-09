As Lennox Intl (LII) Market Value Declined, Profund Advisors Boosted Position; As Deere & Co (DE) Valuation Rose, Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Cut by $302,100 Its Stake

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 1,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 2,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $258.84. About 342,485 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 24,443 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 26,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.62M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Massif Capital – Deere & Co. – Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Inc invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cipher Limited Partnership reported 13,573 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 0.05% or 3,276 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Swiss Bancorporation holds 1.02M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 19,731 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 0.47% or 46,681 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has 53,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Management Lp holds 20,000 shares. Colony Grp Inc Llc reported 0.03% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.01 million shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 3 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Markel has 2.69% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.01M shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $894.99 million for 13.75 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.27 million activity.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 9,655 shares to 39,063 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,408 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/22: (SKIS) (DRRX) (DVA) Higher; (NTEC) (CALM) (PETS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.