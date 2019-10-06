As Lennox Intl (LII) Market Value Declined, Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped Holding by $1.85 Million; As Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Share Value Rose, Partners Group Holding Ag Has Raised Its Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 6,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.33M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $237.02. About 298,409 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 46,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 421,844 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.01 million, up from 375,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 1.12M shares traded or 40.83% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc by 326,910 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $55.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,109 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited stated it has 2,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Company Ma has 1.42% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 78,126 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 6,220 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd stated it has 315,322 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 2,577 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Amer Gru reported 69,231 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Next Financial Gru owns 1,125 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Franklin Res invested in 4,658 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 23,930 shares. Cwm Limited Company owns 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has 6,719 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 1,450 shares stake. Renaissance Llc reported 32,800 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.36 million shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $228.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 34,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,378 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

