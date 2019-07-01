As Lennox Intl (LII) Market Valuation Rose, Seven Post Investment Office LP Lifted Its Position by $852,720; 1832 Asset Management LP Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.32 Million

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $279.67. About 109,827 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 28,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951.34M, up from 8.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.46. About 11.93M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58 are held by Advisory Net Limited Liability Company. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Eqis invested in 2,605 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 181,289 were accumulated by Federated Incorporated Pa. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Bnp Paribas Asset owns 0.03% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 12,860 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 16,902 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.1% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 19,083 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 10,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 426,451 are held by Westfield Capital Mngmt L P. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,092 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 108,129 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. 5,181 shares valued at $1.27M were sold by Sessa Daniel M on Wednesday, February 13.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 21,930 shares to 270 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,748 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,937 shares. 10,499 were accumulated by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability holds 4,979 shares. The New York-based Cohen Steers Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 180,386 were accumulated by Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, State Street has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 65,825 shares or 4.32% of its portfolio. First Long Island Limited Liability accumulated 334,310 shares or 5.09% of the stock. Rbf Cap Limited Liability holds 55,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Advsrs has invested 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fruth Investment Management holds 1.28% or 25,881 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs reported 8,140 shares. Fincl Consulate reported 14,516 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.76% or 1.41M shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt reported 260,132 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.