As Lennox Intl (LII) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Raised Position; Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Value Declined While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Boosted Position by $1.40 Million

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $254.12. About 388,672 shares traded or 11.04% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 288.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 17,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 6,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 650,933 shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 373,010 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 3,140 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited accumulated 0.01% or 2,243 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 1,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,051 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,569 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In invested in 2,728 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors invested in 9,269 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 18,182 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Management owns 4,616 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can owns 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 55,443 shares. Seven Post Inv Office Ltd Partnership stated it has 317,158 shares or 59.3% of all its holdings. 6,841 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Bedard Gary S also sold $146,885 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/22: (SKIS) (DRRX) (DVA) Higher; (NTEC) (CALM) (PETS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 259,018 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa invested in 0.08% or 116,444 shares. J Goldman And Company LP holds 0.75% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 165,213 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 57,479 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Falcon Point Cap Llc owns 3% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 67,881 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 324,744 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group invested in 0.01% or 2.32M shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 5,091 shares. 41,215 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 16,134 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 9,200 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 693,602 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Samlyn Capital Ltd Company reported 1.16% stake.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FOCUS-Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimental treatments – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Gained 37% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China warns of retaliation after Trump threatens fresh tariffs – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Beyond Meat charges $160 for fresh shares, six times the IPO price – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 104,122 shares to 351,458 shares, valued at $41.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 22,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,612 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).