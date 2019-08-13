As Lennox Intl (LII) Market Valuation Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lifted by $852,720 Its Holding; Markel Decreased John Deere (DE) Stake by $14.23 Million; Share Price Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $256.18. About 44,102 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $148.82. About 1.06M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Cibc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 8,960 shares in its portfolio. 15,491 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 23,171 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Blair William And Il owns 7,770 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 7,332 shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 4,892 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0.08% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 2,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has 668 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 15,462 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,240 were reported by Coastline Trust Com. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 20,903 shares. Cap Planning Advsr Lc reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.23% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 20,413 are held by Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.44% or 121,842 shares. Blue Chip Partners Incorporated holds 0.08% or 2,204 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Credit Agricole S A invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0.35% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 7,782 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Qs Limited Company invested in 6,343 shares. First Personal Services has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 15,610 were reported by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.27% stake.

