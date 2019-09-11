As Lennox Intl Com (LII) Stock Declined, New Amsterdam Partners Has Increased Holding; Prudential Finl (PRU) Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Upped Holding

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 96,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 86,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.02. About 2.14M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) by 541.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 1,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $242.05. About 779,518 shares traded or 126.08% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 890 are owned by Cohen Lawrence B. Shelton Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 665 shares. 19,161 are held by Chase Inv Counsel Corporation. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 2,195 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 389,825 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4 shares. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 96,800 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 1,102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 23,372 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,770 shares. Tiaa Cref Management holds 0.02% or 112,644 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Andra Ap owns 25,900 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 50,519 shares to 140,003 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs by 17,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,884 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.13% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 2,746 were reported by Choate Investment Advisors. 22,811 were reported by Jane Street Ltd Co. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.21% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). American Asset Management Inc invested in 0.25% or 3,627 shares. Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 176,238 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 178,006 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 81 shares. Affinity Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 54,734 shares. Private Trust Company Na invested in 4,233 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 238 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 45,369 shares. Coastline invested in 2,625 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Yhb Invest accumulated 18,146 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. Lowrey Charles F had bought 7,500 shares worth $627,600 on Monday, September 9. FALZON ROBERT also bought $300,648 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares.