As Lennox Intl Com (LII) Share Value Declined, Oak Ridge Investments Cut by $1.69 Million Its Position; Moody’s (MCO) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Cut Holding by $623,726

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 211,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37M, down from 215,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.13. About 459,326 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Daishi Bank’s A2 Rating; Changes Outlook To Negative; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Tariff Exemptions Offer Brief Respite For U.S. Trade Partners In The Americas; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Continues The Review For Upgrade On Banco Interacciones; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes VW’s Outlook to Stable From Negative and Affirms A3 Rating; 24/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s changes outlook on Czech sub-sovereigns to positive; 12/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Long-term Issuer Rating Of A2 To Adam And Company Plc; 23/04/2018 – CROSBY’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 6,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 7,718 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $257.81. About 194,673 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.41 million for 17.90 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 74,809 shares to 291,421 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 280,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

