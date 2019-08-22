As Lennox International (LII) Valuation Declined, Denali Advisors Has Raised Holding by $3.85 Million; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Cut Its Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Holding as Valuation Declined

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The hedge fund held 38,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 47,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 58,915 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 173.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $258.52. About 84,197 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 10,073 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.02% or 47,425 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 515,794 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,606 shares. 5,750 were reported by Origin Asset Mgmt Llp. First Advisors LP holds 0% or 32,106 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 202,292 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 78,591 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 139,300 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1,030 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 48,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,817 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS).