As Lennox International (LII) Shares Rose, Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Lowered by $2.10 Million Its Holding; New England Research & Management Increased Its C.V.S. Caremark (CVS) Stake by $670,450 as Valuation Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 7,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,716 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.54M, down from 119,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $257.98. About 112,629 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in C.V.S. Caremark (CVS) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 12,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,650 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in C.V.S. Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 2.60 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock. On Friday, February 1 MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd owns 7.96M shares. Martin And Com Incorporated Tn holds 18,774 shares. Rockland Trust Com holds 1.35% or 236,408 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.03% or 3,740 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc owns 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 172,155 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 28,064 shares. Agf reported 620,600 shares. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.5% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsec Fincl Incorporated owns 301,679 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 6,383 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 4,532 shares in its portfolio. 50,521 are owned by Horizon Limited Liability. Stearns Finance Gp holds 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 8,924 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 8.47M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,175 shares to 11,660 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 629 shares to 20,135 shares, valued at $23.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,781 shares, and has risen its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.42 million for 17.92 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker has invested 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 267,902 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 33,760 shares. Ls Investment Llc owns 2,881 shares. 144,413 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Tci Wealth holds 814 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 5,356 are owned by Commerce Savings Bank. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3.81M shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ltd Liability accumulated 889 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 2,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 152,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 2,557 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 15,574 shares.

