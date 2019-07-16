As Lennar(Len) (LEN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Increased Its Position; Redwood Investments Has Boosted Its Hubspot (HUBS) Holding by $2.74 Million as Valuation Rose

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 16,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,891 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 89,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $180.89. About 435,461 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Lennar(Len) (LEN) by 46.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 132,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,839 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, up from 282,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Lennar(Len) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 2.13 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,948 shares to 122,183 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,958 shares, and cut its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.60 million activity. Madeley Hunter had sold 1,005 shares worth $161,343. Shares for $62,450 were sold by Kelleher John P. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

