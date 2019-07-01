As Lennar (Put) (LEN) Stock Price Rose, Avalon Global Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Upped Its Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $319,732 as Share Price Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 1.65M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (LEN) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.94 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 3,895 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Valley National Advisers Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tobam holds 353,961 shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc has invested 1.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 162,181 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested in 0.16% or 24,000 shares. National Company Tx holds 48,600 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,351 shares. Clean Yield holds 564 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 35,744 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Vaughan Nelson Invest LP stated it has 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability reported 250 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 3,818 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has 934,895 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Com Nj accumulated 0.02% or 11,147 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 352 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 7,100 shares. Montgomery Inv Mgmt reported 136,932 shares. 10,869 are held by Fdx Advsrs. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Md Sass Investors Svcs invested in 413,192 shares. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability invested in 0% or 26 shares. Icon Advisers Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Avalon Asset Management Ltd holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 110,000 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 247,981 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 69,427 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 784,550 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 9,472 shares.

