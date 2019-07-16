As Lennar (LEN) Valuation Rose, Thiel Macro Trimmed by $4.90 Million Its Holding; Magnetar Financial Has Increased Antero Res (AR) Stake by $636,264

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.25 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 334.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 79,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 103,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 23,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.255 during the last trading session, reaching $4.855. About 5.89 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 462,928 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $77.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 264,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caymus Capital Prns LP reported 7.92% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Us Retail Bank De owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 4,207 shares. Bp Plc reported 28,070 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 17,731 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1.08M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 720,054 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 1.16% or 6.85M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.7% or 389,575 shares. Fpr Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 4.29% or 19.86 million shares. 7,457 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Raymond James stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 948,957 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Warburg Pincus Limited Liability Company stated it has 16.09 million shares or 4.96% of all its holdings. 1.26 million are held by Paloma Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 35,215 are owned by Butensky Cohen Financial Security. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Limited invested in 0.04% or 1.08 million shares. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Serv, a Florida-based fund reported 6,265 shares. Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 45,787 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 919,106 shares. 52,000 were reported by Cna Fin Corporation. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 1.76 million shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 464,247 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 322,450 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability accumulated 12,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 183,160 shares.

