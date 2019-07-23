As Lennar (LEN) Valuation Rose, Advisors Capital Management Increased Its Holding; As Wabtec (WAB) Market Valuation Declined, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lifted Holding by $6.03 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 14,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,015 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 44,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 4.62M shares traded or 59.87% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 82,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 331,503 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44M, up from 248,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.82. About 748,562 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer Inc owns 111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsr Ltd accumulated 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia-based Toth Advisory has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Street holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 5.39 million shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has 21,507 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. United Fire Grp Inc Inc reported 1,477 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com has invested 2.22% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Park Presidio Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 8.61% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Doheny Asset Ca reported 4,018 shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca accumulated 199 shares. Cap Rech Glob Invsts owns 35,910 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 97,809 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 76 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora invested in 0% or 114 shares. 7,194 were reported by Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Company.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,956 shares to 138,910 shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,142 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Announces Resignation of COO NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is GE’s Loss Wabtec’s Gain – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec Insiders Dump Stock Before Ugly First Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Anticipation Firms For Trump/Xi Meeting, Focus Is On Earnings, Iran Tensions – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Be An Early Investor In Mortgage Insurance Stocks, Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “New LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Canvas Apartments – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IQ, RAD, KBH, PIR – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,198 shares to 125,891 shares, valued at $38.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,923 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,350 are owned by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Leuthold Group Incorporated Limited Com has 0.62% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 93,794 shares. Strs Ohio reported 42,559 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma invested in 12,573 shares. Moreover, Smithfield has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1,680 shares. Blume has 200 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Oppenheimer & Com invested in 6,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Psagot Investment House stated it has 414,839 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De reported 13,443 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 73,069 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated holds 28,312 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,654 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Asset Mgmt Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 132,835 shares.