As Lennar (LEN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Thiel Macro Has Trimmed Stake by $4.90 Million; Jacobs Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt (CHMI) by $4.59 Million

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 1.23M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (CHMI) by 72.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 269,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 369,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 165,324 shares traded. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) has declined 15.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMI News: 16/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage 4Q EPS $1.47; 09/05/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP – BOOK VALUE OF $20.15 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, A 1.4% REDUCTION FROM $20.44 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage 4Q Adj EPS 57c; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Is Currently Completing an Evaluation of Its Amortization Methodology Process; 13/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Provides Updated Date and Time for Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Provides Update on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMI); 09/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Route 70 eastbound lanes closed for emergency repairs in Cherry Hill; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Book Value of $20.44 Per Shr at Dec 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Provides Updated Date and Time for Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $40,849 activity. The insider Lown Jeffrey B bought $12,285.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 13,815 shares to 547,983 shares, valued at $16.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 289,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN).

Analysts await Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CHMI’s profit will be $7.39 million for 6.86 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 2.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold CHMI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.60 million shares or 0.29% more from 9.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc owns 23,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Com owns 15,877 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 124,886 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 4,166 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 1.40 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 10,800 shares. Menta Capital Limited Co invested in 0.31% or 41,862 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). Citigroup has invested 0% in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1.29 million shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd holds 12,162 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm reported 7,732 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 39,581 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 138,329 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) for 183,923 shares.

More notable recent Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chimera: 7.75% From This New mREIT Preferred – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arlington Investment – Is 8.7% Enough? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 297,800 are owned by Factory Mutual Insurance. Retirement Of Alabama has 133,153 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd Company reported 6,100 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ruffer Llp owns 45,798 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 23,871 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 579,978 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0% or 8,750 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 100 shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Assoc has invested 8.16% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 5,654 are owned by Creative Planning. 45,787 are held by Advisors Asset Incorporated. 4.05 million are owned by Bank Of Ny Mellon. Fdx has 10,869 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $410.05M for 9.68 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.