As Lennar (LEN) Valuation Declined, Holder Sanders Capital Decreased by $34.93 Million Its Stake; As United Bankshares Inc/Wv (UBSI) Market Value Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Bankshares Inc/Wv (UBSI) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 10,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.69 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc/Wv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 241,946 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 03/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – CHAIRMAN JACINTO L. NG, SR., ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 646,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 11.18M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.90M, down from 11.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 1.48M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scient Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 8,825 shares to 57,720 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,108 shares, and cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,943 activity.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $24.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 68,200 shares to 815,488 shares, valued at $117.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 343,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

