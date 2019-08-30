As Lennar (LEN) Valuation Declined, Cibc World Markets Has Upped Its Stake by $693,203; As Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Market Value Rose, Adirondack Research & Management Decreased by $1.76 Million Its Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 135,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 199,521 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 335,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 118,530 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 131.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 14,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 24,904 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 10,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 880,059 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 726,405 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $32.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 146,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 589,522 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Profund Advsr Limited owns 4,594 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 116 shares. The Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Covington Capital Management has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cleararc Capital accumulated 6,934 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 928 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hodges Management Inc invested in 11,250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Us Retail Bank De reported 13,443 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Utd Advisers Limited Liability reported 4,091 shares stake. Glob Endowment Management Lp accumulated 9,400 shares. Farmers Comml Bank has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

