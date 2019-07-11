As Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Lowered Its Position; Old Dominion Fght Line (ODFL) Share Value Rose While Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Stake

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Line (ODFL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 850 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.73M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 389,978 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,079 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 248,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 3.38M shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,248 shares to 4,478 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 73,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,785 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 3,800 shares to 68,900 shares, valued at $3.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,650 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.